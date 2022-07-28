New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] is 22.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] surged by $1.69 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $26.43 during the day while it closed the day at $25.74. The company report on July 27, 2022 that New Oriental Announces Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2022 and Adoption of up to US$400 Million Share Repurchase Program.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended May 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2022.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock has also gained 11.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EDU stock has inclined by 164.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 76.30% and gained 22.57% year-on date.

The market cap for EDU stock reached $4.38 billion, with 170.14 million shares outstanding and 147.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, EDU reached a trading volume of 4236813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $27.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $14 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. On May 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EDU shares from 35 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.92.

EDU stock trade performance evaluation

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.86. With this latest performance, EDU shares gained by 35.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.32 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.36, while it was recorded at 24.02 for the last single week of trading, and 17.08 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.49 and a Gross Margin at +52.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.82.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.01. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] managed to generate an average of $24,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 14.81%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,833 million, or 64.80% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,967,682, which is approximately -1.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 8,743,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.07 million in EDU stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $191.13 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly 51.962% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 30,153,774 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 21,376,501 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 58,547,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,077,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,009,071 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 13,012,560 shares during the same period.