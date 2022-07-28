National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] moved up 17.39: Why It’s Important

National CineMedia Inc. [NASDAQ: NCMI] gained 17.39% on the last trading session, reaching $1.35 price per share at the time. The company report on July 27, 2022 that National CineMedia, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member and owner of 47.4% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., plans to release its fiscal second quarter 2022 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8, 2022 to be followed by a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 220-8451 or for international participants (323) 794-2588. Participants should register at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. Additionally, a live audio webcast will be available to interested parties at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section. Participants should allow at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call to register, download and install necessary audio software. The replay of the conference call will be available until midnight Eastern Time, August 22, 2022 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international participants (412) 317-6671, and conference ID 2768723. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section.

National CineMedia Inc. represents 81.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $118.25 million with the latest information. NCMI stock price has been found in the range of $1.19 to $1.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, NCMI reached a trading volume of 3965155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCMI shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCMI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for National CineMedia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for National CineMedia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on NCMI stock. On October 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NCMI shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National CineMedia Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for NCMI stock

National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.38. With this latest performance, NCMI shares gained by 32.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.24 for National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1414, while it was recorded at 1.1940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3894 for the last 200 days.

National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.69 and a Gross Margin at +2.01. National CineMedia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.50.

National CineMedia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National CineMedia Inc. go to -6.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI]

There are presently around $60 million, or 47.90% of NCMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCMI stocks are: STANDARD GENERAL L.P. with ownership of 17,449,272, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 6,123,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.27 million in NCMI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.55 million in NCMI stock with ownership of nearly -2.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National CineMedia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in National CineMedia Inc. [NASDAQ:NCMI] by around 2,180,885 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 5,452,686 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 36,973,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,606,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCMI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 459,515 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,332,299 shares during the same period.