Market cap of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] reaches 176.14M – now what?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] gained 20.41% or 0.05 points to close at $0.32 with a heavy trading volume of 15224329 shares. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Northern Dynasty Secures Innovative Royalty Agreement for Proceeds of Up to $60 Million on Non-Core Metals.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated June 21, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated July 2, 2020.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company” or “NDM”) announces that it has entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with an investor (the “Royalty Holder”) to receive up to $60 million over the next two years, in return for the right to receive a portion of the future gold and silver production from the Pebble Project for the life of the mine. The Company received an initial payment of $12 million from the Royalty Holder concurrently with execution of the Agreement. All currency figures are U.S. dollars.

It opened the trading session at $0.28, the shares rose to $0.36 and dropped to $0.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAK points out that the company has recorded 3.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, NAK reached to a volume of 15224329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for NAK stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.70. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 15.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.04 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2856, while it was recorded at 0.2822 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3508 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.57.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]

There are presently around $23 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 31,856,624, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 13,329,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 million in NAK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $3.25 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly -39.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 1,547,284 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 9,777,113 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 59,018,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,342,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 808,626 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 705,348 shares during the same period.