Market cap of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] reaches 36.31B – now what?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] jumped around 9.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $129.25 at the close of the session, up 7.51%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Hilton Expands Malaysia Portfolio with DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City.

Located in the heart of i-City, the 300-room hotel boasts warm and welcoming spaces, offering business and leisure travelers a double dose of comfort.

Hilton (NYSE: HLT), today announced the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City, a 300-room contemporary hotel that provides easy access to the city’s prime manufacturing hubs and recreational destinations. Through the latest opening, Hilton now has 13 hotels across three brands in Malaysia and an additional nine in the pipeline, holding the global hospitality company’s largest portfolio in South East Asia.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock is now -17.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLT Stock saw the intraday high of $130.27 and lowest of $125.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 167.99, which means current price is +19.22% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 4455678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $147.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $139 to $152, while Truist kept a Hold rating on HLT stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 135 to 136.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 82.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has HLT stock performed recently?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.35. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 10.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.08 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.92, while it was recorded at 122.89 for the last single week of trading, and 141.03 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to 48.90%.

Insider trade positions for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

There are presently around $34,882 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,683,918, which is approximately 2.199% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,226,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in HLT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.86 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 46.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 28,729,187 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 32,185,651 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 208,968,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,883,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,102,191 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,100,844 shares during the same period.