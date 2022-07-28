Market cap of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] reaches 41.26M – now what?

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: BWV] traded at a high on 07/27/22, posting a 53.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.14. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Blue Water Vaccines Announces Signing of Sponsored Research Agreement with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for S&P Vaccine Platform Development.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational vaccines to address significant global health challenges, today announced that the Company has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement (the “SRA”) with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (“Cincinnati Children’s”) to explore vaccine development of its norovirus shell and protrusion (S&P) platform for multiple diseases.

In July 2021, the Company entered an exclusive, global licensing agreement with Cincinnati Children’s to develop vaccines for multiple diseases using the medical center’s virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine platform. Currently, the platform is being utilized to develop BWV-301 for gastroenteritis caused by norovirus or rotavirus. Through the SRA, BWV will further fund research into this platform’s versatility across other diseases, including influenza and Alzheimer’s disease.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 82421556 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. stands at 18.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.44%.

The market cap for BWV stock reached $41.26 million, with 13.14 million shares outstanding and 6.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, BWV reached a trading volume of 82421556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has BWV stock performed recently?

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.82.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.67 for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.55.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.40% of BWV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWV stocks are: AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 403,032, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.20% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 18,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58000.0 in BWV stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $36000.0 in BWV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:BWV] by around 457,557 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWV stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 457,557 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.