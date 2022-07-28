Market Analysts see Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Leafly Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LFLY] closed the trading session at $5.52 on 07/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.00, while the highest price level was $10.76. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Leafly to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022.

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, after market close on August 11, 2022. On that day Leafly will host a webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.74 percent and weekly performance of 8.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 135.96K shares, LFLY reached to a volume of 5721696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFLY shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Leafly Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Leafly Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leafly Holdings Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.71.

LFLY stock trade performance evaluation

Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.24. With this latest performance, LFLY shares gained by 13.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.67 for Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.46, while it was recorded at 5.11 for the last single week of trading, and 8.51 for the last 200 days.

Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Leafly Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Leafly Holdings Inc. [LFLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42 million, or 20.00% of LFLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFLY stocks are: TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., L.P. with ownership of 2,400,000, which is approximately 106.131% of the company’s market cap and around 23.80% of the total institutional ownership; METEORA CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,283,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.09 million in LFLY stocks shares; and LINDEN ADVISORS LP, currently with $4.61 million in LFLY stock with ownership of nearly 7.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Leafly Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LFLY] by around 4,697,216 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,544,398 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 576,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,664,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFLY stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,400,702 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,026,005 shares during the same period.