Market Analysts see Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gaining to $225. Time to buy?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] traded at a high on 07/27/22, posting a 4.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $168.33. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Analog Devices, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A will discuss ADI’s results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed live on the internet on Analog Devices’ Investor Relations website at investor.analog.com, or by telephone as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4672017 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Analog Devices Inc. stands at 2.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.85%.

The market cap for ADI stock reached $88.53 billion, with 522.37 million shares outstanding and 517.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 4672017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $195.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $204 to $208. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $194 to $196, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADI stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ADI shares from 200 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has ADI stock performed recently?

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.19. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 11.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.21 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.17, while it was recorded at 164.32 for the last single week of trading, and 164.67 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.53. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 16.57%.

Insider trade positions for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $75,533 million, or 88.10% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,285,833, which is approximately -1.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,336,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.96 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $4.47 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -4.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 674 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 27,305,897 shares. Additionally, 591 investors decreased positions by around 30,154,350 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 391,256,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 448,716,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,475,342 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 4,928,417 shares during the same period.