Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $77

Legend Biotech Corporation [NASDAQ: LEGN] surged by $4.72 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $48.72 during the day while it closed the day at $48.21. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Legend Biotech Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech”), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 8,140,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $43.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of approximately $350 million. In addition, Legend Biotech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,221,000 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the ADSs are being offered by Legend Biotech. The offering is expected to close on July 29, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets is acting as a book-runner.

Legend Biotech Corporation stock has also gained 0.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEGN stock has inclined by 27.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.47% and gained 3.43% year-on date.

The market cap for LEGN stock reached $7.42 billion, with 154.35 million shares outstanding and 127.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 650.53K shares, LEGN reached a trading volume of 4290956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEGN shares is $68.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Legend Biotech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Legend Biotech Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on LEGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Legend Biotech Corporation is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15.

LEGN stock trade performance evaluation

Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, LEGN shares dropped by -8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.52 for Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.88, while it was recorded at 48.26 for the last single week of trading, and 44.73 for the last 200 days.

Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -415.44. Legend Biotech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -430.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.99.

Legend Biotech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,472 million, or 33.90% of LEGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEGN stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 6,936,617, which is approximately -41.24% of the company’s market cap and around 1.46% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,046,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.86 million in LEGN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $135.51 million in LEGN stock with ownership of nearly 0.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Legend Biotech Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Legend Biotech Corporation [NASDAQ:LEGN] by around 9,926,053 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 9,338,104 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 32,001,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,265,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEGN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,492,349 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,180,879 shares during the same period.