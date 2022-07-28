Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $45

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] gained 1.96% on the last trading session, reaching $38.97 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Support From Sands Helps the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada Expand Health Care Services.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Las Vegas Sands.

The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada (The Center) opened its Arlene Cooper Community Health Center in 2013 to offer local communities a safe and comfortable place for HIV and STI testing and counseling.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. represents 764.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.18 billion with the latest information. LVS stock price has been found in the range of $38.19 to $39.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, LVS reached a trading volume of 5016005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $46.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $41 to $45, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on LVS stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LVS shares from 51 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.30.

Trading performance analysis for LVS stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.10. With this latest performance, LVS shares gained by 17.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.86 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.34, while it was recorded at 38.91 for the last single week of trading, and 37.98 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.19 and a Gross Margin at +13.39. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.65.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -1.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

There are presently around $11,275 million, or 38.70% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,537,902, which is approximately 1.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31,293,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in LVS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.14 billion in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 15.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 46,215,734 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 37,825,598 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 205,285,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,326,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,875,516 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 5,337,500 shares during the same period.