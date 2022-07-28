Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Stock trading around $173.20 per share: What’s Next?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] price plunged by -0.28 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Johnson & Johnson Reports Q2 2022 Results.

Total sales growth of 3.0% to $24.0 Billion with operational growth of 8.0%* and adjusted operational growth of 8.1%*.

Earnings per share of $1.80 decreasing 23.4% and adjusted earnings per share of $2.59 increasing 4.4%*.

A sum of 4647123 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.08M shares. Johnson & Johnson shares reached a high of $174.10 and dropped to a low of $171.13 until finishing in the latest session at $173.20.

The one-year JNJ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.79. The average equity rating for JNJ stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $187.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $173, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on JNJ stock. On March 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JNJ shares from 180 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 51.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JNJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 176.04, while it was recorded at 172.55 for the last single week of trading, and 171.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson & Johnson Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +68.14. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

JNJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.07%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $315,133 million, or 70.30% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 238,141,110, which is approximately 1.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 200,799,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.78 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $24.63 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -1.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,783 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 63,225,872 shares. Additionally, 1,589 investors decreased positions by around 62,929,344 shares, while 366 investors held positions by with 1,693,319,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,819,474,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,920,018 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,773,333 shares during the same period.