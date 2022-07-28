International Paper Company [IP] Stock trading around $42.62 per share: What’s Next?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.01% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.75%. The company report on July 25, 2022 that IP, NFWF and Partners Award $4 Million to Improve Forest and Freshwater Habitats in the Cumberland Plateau.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– International Paper Company.

With the recent announcement of thirteen new grants totaling $4 million awarded to conservation projects in the Cumberland Plateau region, the Forestlands Stewards partnership of International Paper and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), continues to fund projects that improve habitat for game species, forest-dependent birds, fish, and freshwater mussels. The thirteen grants will help to restore, enhance, and protect forests and waterways in the Cumberland Plateau region of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Over the last 12 months, IP stock dropped by -23.96%. The one-year International Paper Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.06. The average equity rating for IP stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.83 billion, with 375.20 million shares outstanding and 369.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, IP stock reached a trading volume of 5077057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $47.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $53 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. On January 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IP shares from 160 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

IP Stock Performance Analysis:

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.29 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.44, while it was recorded at 42.86 for the last single week of trading, and 46.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Paper Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +22.97. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94.

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

IP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

International Paper Company [IP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,230 million, or 87.50% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,116,998, which is approximately -2.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,263,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in IP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.19 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly 7.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 25,722,586 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 26,294,042 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 258,405,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,422,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,923,214 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 5,022,436 shares during the same period.