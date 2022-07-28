For Zurn Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS], Analyst sees a rise to $34. What next?

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation [NYSE: ZWS] loss -10.34% or -3.27 points to close at $28.35 with a heavy trading volume of 4457670 shares. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Investor call scheduled for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS), a leader in sustainable water solutions, reported today second-quarter 2022 financial results.

It opened the trading session at $28.80, the shares rose to $28.90 and dropped to $26.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZWS points out that the company has recorded -8.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, ZWS reached to a volume of 4457670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zurn Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZWS shares is $36.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZWS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Zurn Water Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $38 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Zurn Water Solutions Corporation stock. On October 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ZWS shares from 32 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zurn Water Solutions Corporation is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for ZWS stock

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.23. With this latest performance, ZWS shares gained by 2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.56 for Zurn Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.52, while it was recorded at 30.87 for the last single week of trading, and 32.87 for the last 200 days.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zurn Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.15 and a Gross Margin at +38.39. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.46.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZWS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zurn Water Solutions Corporation go to 14.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zurn Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS]

There are presently around $3,536 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZWS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,162,033, which is approximately 3.653% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,166,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.22 million in ZWS stocks shares; and IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC, currently with $247.77 million in ZWS stock with ownership of nearly 37.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zurn Water Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Zurn Water Solutions Corporation [NYSE:ZWS] by around 15,393,744 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 14,286,019 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 95,047,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,726,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZWS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,898,123 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,737,609 shares during the same period.