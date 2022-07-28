For The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW], Analyst sees a drop to $292. What next?

The Sherwin-Williams Company [NYSE: SHW] price plunged by -8.78 percent to reach at -$22.32. The company report on July 27, 2022 that The Sherwin-Williams Company Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. All comparisons are to the second quarter of the prior year, unless otherwise noted.

A sum of 7252313 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.77M shares. The Sherwin-Williams Company shares reached a high of $233.28 and dropped to a low of $220.74 until finishing in the latest session at $231.97.

The one-year SHW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.51. The average equity rating for SHW stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHW shares is $291.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Sherwin-Williams Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Sherwin-Williams Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $245, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on SHW stock. On March 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SHW shares from 325 to 296.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Sherwin-Williams Company is set at 8.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHW in the course of the last twelve months was 55.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SHW Stock Performance Analysis:

The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.04. With this latest performance, SHW shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.96 for The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 248.16, while it was recorded at 252.17 for the last single week of trading, and 281.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Sherwin-Williams Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.36 and a Gross Margin at +42.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.08.

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

SHW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Sherwin-Williams Company go to 14.06%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,941 million, or 79.00% of SHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,675,058, which is approximately 0.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,303,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.01 billion in SHW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.5 billion in SHW stock with ownership of nearly -2.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Sherwin-Williams Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 592 institutional holders increased their position in The Sherwin-Williams Company [NYSE:SHW] by around 15,011,868 shares. Additionally, 676 investors decreased positions by around 15,207,434 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 172,136,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,355,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHW stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,209,882 shares, while 177 institutional investors sold positions of 769,978 shares during the same period.