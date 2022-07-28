For eBay Inc. [EBAY], Analyst sees a drop to $48. What next?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.14%. The company report on July 20, 2022 that eBay Launches Authentication for Fine Jewelry.

In collaboration GIA, the Gemological Institute of America, eBay’s ‘Authenticity Guarantee’ service expands to include fine jewelry from brands like Bvlgari, Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier.

As the marketplace’s luxury categories continue to gain momentum with double digit growth, eBay announces the expansion of its Authenticity Guarantee to fine jewelry. Beginning today, in collaboration with GIA, the Gemological Institute of America, eligible new and pre-owned fine jewelry sold for $500+ will be available for the service. The offering will soon expand to include top designer brands like Bvlgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, David Yurman, Cartier and Tiffany & Co. This marks the expansion of eBay’s authentication service to its fifth category, which currently includes sneakers, watches, handbags, and trading cards.

Over the last 12 months, EBAY stock dropped by -34.74%. The one-year eBay Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.29. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.40 billion, with 587.00 million shares outstanding and 554.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, EBAY stock reached a trading volume of 4121942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $56.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $42, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.03 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.74, while it was recorded at 46.55 for the last single week of trading, and 57.86 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 8.83%.

There are presently around $23,530 million, or 92.20% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,538,155, which is approximately 2.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,160,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.31 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -4.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 44,305,414 shares. Additionally, 567 investors decreased positions by around 65,200,977 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 389,232,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 498,738,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,175,086 shares, while 177 institutional investors sold positions of 16,703,455 shares during the same period.