Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain 7.95% so far this year. What now?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] loss -0.54% or -0.24 points to close at $44.46 with a heavy trading volume of 7300996 shares. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Northbrook Park District to Save Money and Help Environment through ComEd-supported Energy Efficiency Projects.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ComEd program has now saved customers a total of $7 billion on their energy bills.

ComEd and the Northbrook Park District announced progress on an eight-location energy efficiency effort that, when completed, has the potential to save the district more than $135,000 a year on its overall electricity bills, and qualify for more than $900,000 in incentives.

It opened the trading session at $44.54, the shares rose to $44.67 and dropped to $44.015, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXC points out that the company has recorded 12.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 7300996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $48.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $43 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EXC stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 55 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

Trading performance analysis for EXC stock

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.33, while it was recorded at 44.17 for the last single week of trading, and 42.72 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $35,863 million, or 84.40% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 93,209,957, which is approximately 20.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,862,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.86 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.43 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 2.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 523 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 115,430,736 shares. Additionally, 447 investors decreased positions by around 99,237,805 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 591,968,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 806,637,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,268,248 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 12,768,460 shares during the same period.