Evercore ISI lifts Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] gained 13.52% on the last trading session, reaching $3.61 price per share at the time. The company report on July 25, 2022 that Helix Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (“Helix”) (NYSE: HLX) reported a net loss1 of $29.7 million, or $(0.20) per diluted share, for the second quarter 2022 compared to $42.0 million, or $(0.28) per diluted share, for the first quarter 2022 and $13.7 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, for the second quarter 2021. Helix reported adjusted EBITDA2 of $16.8 million for the second quarter 2022 compared to $2.5 million for the first quarter 2022 and $24.8 million for the second quarter 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Helix reported a net loss of $71.7 million, or $(0.47) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $16.6 million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $19.3 million compared to $61.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The table below summarizes our results of operations:.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. represents 151.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $555.87 million with the latest information. HLX stock price has been found in the range of $3.36 to $3.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, HLX reached a trading volume of 6839870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $5.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $4.50 to $5.60. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.30 to $4.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on HLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for HLX stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.35. With this latest performance, HLX shares gained by 5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.27 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]

There are presently around $486 million, or 89.70% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,420,826, which is approximately 1.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,199,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.65 million in HLX stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $28.93 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly -24.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

93 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 12,564,781 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 10,816,633 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 111,381,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,763,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,546,866 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,454,986 shares during the same period.