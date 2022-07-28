Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock Resumed by Truist analyst, price target now $205

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] price surged by 17.89 percent to reach at $38.67. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today financial results for the second quarter of 2022, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.

We reported record quarterly revenue of $530.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, along with 42.2% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped 3,348,553 microinverters, or approximately 1,213 megawatts DC, and 132.4 megawatt hours of Enphase® IQ™ Batteries.

A sum of 11652550 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.77M shares. Enphase Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $257.5499 and dropped to a low of $229.00 until finishing in the latest session at $254.77.

The one-year ENPH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.23. The average equity rating for ENPH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $233.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ENPH shares from 290 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 15.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 103.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 110.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

ENPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.42. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 23.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.74 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.18, while it was recorded at 224.15 for the last single week of trading, and 185.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enphase Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

ENPH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 20.74%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,833 million, or 74.20% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,018,530, which is approximately 0.381% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,980,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.33 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly -0.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 438 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 11,054,017 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 9,625,710 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 72,869,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,549,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,082,256 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,460,738 shares during the same period.