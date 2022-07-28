E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] Stock trading around $0.29 per share: What’s Next?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] gained 8.45% or 0.03 points to close at $0.29 with a heavy trading volume of 33177646 shares. The company report on July 27, 2022 that E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited to Explore Potential Monkeypox Treatment Programs via Its Subsidiary Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that it has begun a provisional investigation into feasible treatment applications of traditional Chinese medicine for Monkeypox via its recently acquired majority ownership in Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Zhongrun”), a leading medicine and personal care products operator in China.

Founded in 2017 with RMB100 million registered capital, Zhongrun operates as a drug wholesaler and logistics distributor specializing in all kinds of traditional Chinese medicines, antibiotics, dietary supplements and medical devices. Some of the ingredients provided by Zhongrun have been used for thousands of years as key herbs in traditional Chinese medicine, which may have health effects, such as lowering blood pressure, alleviating cold and flu symptoms, reducing pain and enhancing immune system against contagious diseases.

It opened the trading session at $0.38, the shares rose to $0.4079 and dropped to $0.2772, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EJH points out that the company has recorded -64.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, EJH reached to a volume of 33177646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

Trading performance analysis for EJH stock

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.57 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3308, while it was recorded at 0.2849 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0940 for the last 200 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.16 and a Gross Margin at +35.17. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.60.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now 17.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.25. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] managed to generate an average of $14,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 305,199, which is approximately -43.804% of the company’s market cap and around 65.16% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 45,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $9000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 151,136 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 471,545 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 128,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 494,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,136 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 32,261 shares during the same period.