Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Stock trading around $19.39 per share: What’s Next?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] closed the trading session at $19.39 on 07/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.98, while the highest price level was $19.72. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Digital Turbine to Host Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on August 8, 2022, at 4:30pm ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS), a global mobile platform company, announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results and operating progress on Monday, August 8th, at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The call, hosted by Digital Turbine Chief Executive Officer Bill Stone and Chief Financial Officer Barrett Garrison, can be accessed by dialing 855-238-2713 in the United States or 412-542-4111 from international locations. Please dial in at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time, identify yourself and ask for the Digital Turbine call. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine’s website. The webcast will be archived for a period of one year.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through August 15, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 6410980.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -68.21 percent and weekly performance of -7.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, APPS reached to a volume of 3660007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $95, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on APPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

APPS stock trade performance evaluation

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.80. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 10.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.56, while it was recorded at 19.60 for the last single week of trading, and 43.58 for the last 200 days.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.34. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.14.

Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 27.00%.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,199 million, or 64.80% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,426,749, which is approximately 4.545% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,682,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.36 million in APPS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $104.69 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly -10.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 6,432,269 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 6,482,030 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 48,934,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,848,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,382,936 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,506,308 shares during the same period.