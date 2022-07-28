Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] moved up 3.82: Why It’s Important

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.05%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that DBGI Moves to the Final Stage of Closing the Sundry Acquisition with a Modified Agreement.

The modified agreement requires less cash and equity, and the Company has received several options for financing.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“we”, “us”, “DBG”or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today announces that the Company and Sunnyside, LLC (“Sundry”) revised their previously disclosed definitive acquisition agreement to require less cash and equity to close the transaction.

Over the last 12 months, DBGI stock dropped by -97.31%.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.33 million, with 51.27 million shares outstanding and 48.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, DBGI stock reached a trading volume of 9477996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69.

DBGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.05. With this latest performance, DBGI shares dropped by -29.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.59 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1879, while it was recorded at 0.1440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4944 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Brands Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -252.93 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -426.61.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.90% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP with ownership of 796,981, which is approximately 20% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; LINDBROOK CAPITAL, LLC, holding 718,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98000.0 in DBGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $48000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 197,836 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 326,381 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,476,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,001,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,939 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 77,565 shares during the same period.