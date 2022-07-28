Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] Revenue clocked in at $2.00 million, down -91.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ: TYDE] gained 43.70% on the last trading session, reaching $1.27 price per share at the time. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Cryptyde, Inc. Provides Operational Update and Corporate Objectives for 2022 into 2023.

Roadmap highlights potential partnerships/acquisition strategy and planned expansion of existing business verticals and growth plans.

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) an offering of comprehensive, scalable Web3 businesses utilizing blockchain technologies, NFTs, Smart Contracts, Metaverse and Crypto announced today its reporting of a corporate roadmap for the remainder of 2022 into 2023.

Cryptyde Inc. represents 21.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.52 million with the latest information. TYDE stock price has been found in the range of $0.9083 to $1.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, TYDE reached a trading volume of 55565465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryptyde Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TYDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.76.

Trading performance analysis for TYDE stock

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.45.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 11.64 for Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.0568 for the last single week of trading.

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cryptyde Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]

50 institutional holders increased their position in Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ:TYDE] by around 1,104,001 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 408,915 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 940,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,452,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYDE stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 136,587 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 270,707 shares during the same period.