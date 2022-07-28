Credit Suisse slashes price target on Dow Inc. [DOW] – find out why.

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] jumped around 0.94 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $52.24 at the close of the session, up 1.83%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Connecting Through Volunteer Service.

By committing to service and community, we’re helping to build an even stronger foundation for Dow and our stakeholders in the next 125 years.

Dow Inc. stock is now -7.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOW Stock saw the intraday high of $52.4786 and lowest of $51.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.86, which means current price is +8.22% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 4326500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dow Inc. [DOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $61.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $82 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Alembic Global Advisors analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 6.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has DOW stock performed recently?

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.00 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.15, while it was recorded at 51.47 for the last single week of trading, and 59.64 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -4.26%.

Insider trade positions for Dow Inc. [DOW]

There are presently around $25,008 million, or 66.40% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,316,764, which is approximately 0.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,573,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.01 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 807 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 29,369,143 shares. Additionally, 576 investors decreased positions by around 35,201,566 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 414,141,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 478,711,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,603,645 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 3,558,535 shares during the same period.