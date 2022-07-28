Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell -20.76% so far this year. What now?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] surged by $2.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $70.54 during the day while it closed the day at $70.30. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Cognizant Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue of $4.9 billion grew 7.0% year-over-year, or 9.5% in constant currency1.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock has also gained 3.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTSH stock has declined by -14.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.53% and lost -20.76% year-on date.

The market cap for CTSH stock reached $36.57 billion, with 524.00 million shares outstanding and 520.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 4436156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $84.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $93 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CTSH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTSH shares from 91 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 20.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.48, while it was recorded at 68.93 for the last single week of trading, and 80.50 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 10.48%.

There are presently around $33,718 million, or 94.50% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,653,375, which is approximately -1.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,692,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.03 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -1.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 432 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 30,833,712 shares. Additionally, 469 investors decreased positions by around 31,287,314 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 417,508,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,629,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,134,297 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,422,281 shares during the same period.