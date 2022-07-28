Blackstone Inc. [BX] fell -24.48% so far this year. What now?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] closed the trading session at $97.72 on 07/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.18, while the highest price level was $98.27. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Complete $7.6 Billion Acquisition of PS Business Parks, Inc.

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate have completed the previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of common stock of PS Business Parks, Inc. (“PSB”) for $187.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $7.6 billion, including transaction expenses.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as Blackstone’s legal counsel. BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Barclays, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Societe Generale served as Blackstone’s financial advisors. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as lead financial advisor to PSB and provided a fairness opinion to the PSB board of directors in connection with the transaction. Eastdil Secured acted as real estate advisor to PSB and also acted as a co-financial advisor to PSB. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as PSB’s legal advisor.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.48 percent and weekly performance of -3.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, BX reached to a volume of 4317976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $124.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $182, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 4.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23.

Blackstone Inc. [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.99 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.63, while it was recorded at 96.58 for the last single week of trading, and 119.09 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +109.08 and a Gross Margin at +98.91. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.36.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 15.31%.

There are presently around $43,127 million, or 65.20% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,984,296, which is approximately 12.641% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,236,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.74 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.95 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly -4.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 848 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 52,839,321 shares. Additionally, 678 investors decreased positions by around 42,976,203 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 345,515,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 441,331,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,716,050 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 8,261,721 shares during the same period.