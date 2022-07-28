Athersys Inc. [ATHX] Is Currently 10.08 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.19 during the day while it closed the day at $0.19. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Athersys to Host Second Quarter Financial Results Call.

Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 11, 2022, and will host a conference call shortly thereafter at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review the results.

Members of the management team will host the call as follows:.

Athersys Inc. stock has also loss -9.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATHX stock has declined by -63.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.71% and lost -78.95% year-on date.

The market cap for ATHX stock reached $55.16 million, with 244.20 million shares outstanding and 224.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, ATHX reached a trading volume of 4144401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Athersys Inc. [ATHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHX shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ATHX shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57.

ATHX stock trade performance evaluation

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.35. With this latest performance, ATHX shares dropped by -28.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.44 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2895, while it was recorded at 0.1923 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7436 for the last 200 days.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1569.79 and a Gross Margin at +78.93. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1576.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -364.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -145.05.

Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 22.20% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,249,464, which is approximately -4.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,986,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 million in ATHX stocks shares; and VAHANIAN & ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL PLANNING INC., currently with $1.02 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly 39.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 9,632,104 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 3,379,422 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 46,770,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,782,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,943,380 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 523,033 shares during the same period.