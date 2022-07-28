American Express Company [AXP] fell -7.32% so far this year. What now?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] gained 1.20% on the last trading session, reaching $151.63 price per share at the time. The company report on July 22, 2022 that American Express Second-Quarter Revenue Increases 31% to $13.4 Billion.

Record Card Member Spending Driven by Robust Travel and Entertainment Rebound.

American Express Company represents 752.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $112.07 billion with the latest information. AXP stock price has been found in the range of $147.27 to $152.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 5028531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $179.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.00.

Trading performance analysis for AXP stock

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.73, while it was recorded at 151.69 for the last single week of trading, and 169.52 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +65.30. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

American Express Company [AXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Express Company [AXP]

There are presently around $97,225 million, or 87.30% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,802,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.1 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.75 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -3.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 853 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 26,783,289 shares. Additionally, 957 investors decreased positions by around 32,654,030 shares, while 358 investors held positions by with 581,761,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 641,198,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,244,471 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 2,980,206 shares during the same period.