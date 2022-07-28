AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] moved up 11.93: Why It’s Important

AlloVir Inc. [NASDAQ: ALVR] traded at a high on 07/27/22, posting a 11.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.16. The company report on July 27, 2022 that AlloVir Announces $126.6 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Proceeds Support the Completion of Three Global Phase 3 Registrational Trials for Posoleucel and Global Regulatory Filings.

AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a group of institutional and strategic investors to sell 27,458,095 shares of common stock (the “Shares”) in a registered direct offering at a purchase price of $4.61 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering will equal approximately $126.6 million. The offering is expected to close on or about July 28, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5970776 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AlloVir Inc. stands at 13.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.64%.

The market cap for ALVR stock reached $365.48 million, with 63.99 million shares outstanding and 33.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 379.63K shares, ALVR reached a trading volume of 5970776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALVR shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALVR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AlloVir Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for AlloVir Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AlloVir Inc. is set at 0.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

How has ALVR stock performed recently?

AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, ALVR shares gained by 22.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 10.30 for the last 200 days.

AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.31.

AlloVir Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Insider trade positions for AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]

There are presently around $142 million, or 42.20% of ALVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALVR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,936,530, which is approximately 7.526% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,678,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.82 million in ALVR stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $11.99 million in ALVR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AlloVir Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in AlloVir Inc. [NASDAQ:ALVR] by around 3,444,405 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,471,402 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 22,696,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,611,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALVR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,799,919 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 401,825 shares during the same period.