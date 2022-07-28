agilon health inc. [AGL] moved down -3.24: Why It’s Important

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] closed the trading session at $25.11 on 07/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.77, while the highest price level was $26.30. The company report on July 12, 2022 that agilon health Sets Date to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, August 4, 2022, and host a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 for U.S. participants and +1 (646) 904-5544 for international participants and referencing participant code 043762. A simultaneous webcast can be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.00 percent and weekly performance of -5.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, AGL reached to a volume of 6337515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about agilon health inc. [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $30.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for agilon health inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on AGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

AGL stock trade performance evaluation

agilon health inc. [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, AGL shares gained by 14.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.01 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.91, while it was recorded at 25.77 for the last single week of trading, and 21.98 for the last 200 days.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and agilon health inc. [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.78 and a Gross Margin at +3.37. agilon health inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.87.

agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,034 million, or 99.30% of AGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 205,948,808, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 44,373,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in AGL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $912.05 million in AGL stock with ownership of nearly 1.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in agilon health inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in agilon health inc. [NYSE:AGL] by around 18,628,843 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 9,294,177 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 371,673,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,596,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,025,528 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,187,842 shares during the same period.