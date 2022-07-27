Wolfe Research lifts T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] price plunged by -0.48 percent to reach at -$0.65. The company report on July 26, 2022 that T-Mobile 5G Rakes in More Top Honors in Two New Reports.

umlaut’s latest report again ranks T-Mobile as the most reliable 5G network with fastest 5G speeds and best 5G coverage.

New Opensignal analysis also shows T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G is faster with more connectivity than Verizon’s Ultra Wideband and AT&T’s 5G+.

A sum of 5498383 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.58M shares. T-Mobile US Inc. shares reached a high of $134.69 and dropped to a low of $131.75 until finishing in the latest session at $133.91.

The one-year TMUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.1. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $167.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $128, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on TMUS stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TMUS shares from 151 to 158.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 107.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.51 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.78, while it was recorded at 134.32 for the last single week of trading, and 123.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TMUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 59.48%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $78,130 million, or 42.50% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 60,924,954, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 52.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,085,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.34 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.54 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 569 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 57,578,554 shares. Additionally, 472 investors decreased positions by around 40,471,883 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 482,582,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 580,632,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,458,883 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 6,852,725 shares during the same period.