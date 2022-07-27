why Gevo Inc. [GEVO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.33

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.56 during the day while it closed the day at $2.55. The company report on July 25, 2022 that Gevo Closes on Net-Zero 1 Production Facility Land in Lake Preston, SD, Plans Fall Groundbreaking.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is pleased to announce closing on the purchase of approximately 245 acres near Lake Preston, South Dakota for its first commercial scale sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility, Net-Zero 1. The site initially optioned for purchase by Gevo in December of 2020, is very favorable for producing low-carbon SAF.

“After just over eighteen months of due diligence at the site, we are excited to commit and move forward. The potential of what we are creating here is, I think, immense. We are working to bring sustainable agriculture into the solution to capture carbon and catalyze the build-out of wind, renewable hydrogen, and biogas, combined with new paradigms for managing energy. I expect that Lake Preston and South Dakota will showcase what works well when all the parts unite. I want to get on with it and show people what is possible,” said Dr. Patrick Gruber, Gevo’s Chief Executive Officer. “Capturing renewable energy and transforming it into SAF and other liquid hydrocarbon fuels is game changing. It enables the transformation of renewable energy and carbon, in the form of liquids, to anywhere it is needed, and it can be done on a net-zero GHG lifecycle basis when all of the parts of the business system are accounted for. We expect that Middle America will continue to lead the energy transition.”.

Gevo Inc. stock has also gained 4.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEVO stock has declined by -34.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.49% and lost -40.42% year-on date.

The market cap for GEVO stock reached $571.00 million, with 201.93 million shares outstanding and 195.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.74M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 8778547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 634.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

GEVO stock trade performance evaluation

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.32 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6240.79 and a Gross Margin at -1702.39. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8326.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.46.

Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gevo Inc. [GEVO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $200 million, or 44.60% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 23,830,761, which is approximately 27.691% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,032,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.78 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $27.3 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 1.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 9,704,032 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 10,461,551 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 58,183,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,348,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,718,306 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,131,374 shares during the same period.