why Antero Resources Corporation [AR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.00

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] traded at a high on 07/26/22, posting a 0.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.34. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Antero Resources Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to issue its second quarter 2022 earnings release on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference “Antero Resources.” A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13726239. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero’s website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 9:00 am MT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7788344 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Antero Resources Corporation stands at 5.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.78%.

The market cap for AR stock reached $12.27 billion, with 314.08 million shares outstanding and 273.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.16M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 7788344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $42 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $24, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AR stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 27 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has AR stock performed recently?

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.79. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 21.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 169.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.58 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.00, while it was recorded at 37.76 for the last single week of trading, and 26.70 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.31 and a Gross Margin at +33.53. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29.

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $9,635 million, or 82.50% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 33,438,595, which is approximately 17.242% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,732,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $832.43 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly -7.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 44,975,107 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 36,265,282 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 164,736,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,976,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,243,240 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 12,111,176 shares during the same period.