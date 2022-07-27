Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] loss -2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $39.60 price per share at the time. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Southwest Airlines to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 28, 2022.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its second quarter 2022 financial results. Details are as follows:.

Southwest Airlines Co. represents 592.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.86 billion with the latest information. LUV stock price has been found in the range of $39.49 to $40.365.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.59M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 5061968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $54.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $57 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 8.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for LUV stock

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.12, while it was recorded at 40.57 for the last single week of trading, and 43.91 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.82 and a Gross Margin at +7.34. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.61.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $18,378 million, or 80.00% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,028,745, which is approximately 1.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 53,554,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.66 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

440 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 31,589,970 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 39,367,138 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 381,474,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,432,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,743,289 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 4,328,495 shares during the same period.