Wall Street Analyst Resumed VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. What else is Wall St. saying

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $33.215 during the day while it closed the day at $32.88. The company report on July 14, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. Expands Great Wolf Resorts Partnership with Investment in New Collier County, Florida Resort.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has agreed to provide a mezzanine loan investment for up to $59.0 million to Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. (“Great Wolf”) related to the development of Great Wolf Lodge South Florida, a more than $250 million family resort project in Collier County, FL. The 500-room indoor water park resort was officially announced today during a groundbreaking event and is expected start welcoming guests in the summer of 2024. The mezzanine loan has an initial term of 4 years with one 12-month extension option subject to certain conditions. The investment is expected to be funded with cash on hand in accordance with a construction draw schedule.

This transaction represents VICI Properties’ second mezzanine loan investment with Great Wolf as part of the Company’s strategic arrangement to provide up to $300 million of mezzanine financing to support the funding of the development of Great Wolf’s domestic and international indoor water park resort pipeline.

VICI Properties Inc. stock has also loss -0.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VICI stock has inclined by 9.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.56% and gained 9.20% year-on date.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $31.60 billion, with 684.34 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.84M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 7472498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $35.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

VICI stock trade performance evaluation

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.35 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.61, while it was recorded at 33.01 for the last single week of trading, and 29.09 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,807 million, or 81.50% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,622,541, which is approximately 10.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 66,341,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.95 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 2.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 79,020,060 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 84,259,306 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 797,066,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 960,346,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,847,471 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 9,365,597 shares during the same period.