Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] price plunged by -0.66 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Bath & Body Works Updates Second Quarter And Full Year 2022 Guidance.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) today updated its second quarter and full year 2022 guidance.

Sarah Nash, Executive Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our business continues to perform at levels significantly above pre-pandemic, although we are navigating a challenging operating and macroeconomic environment with inflationary pressure affecting our customers and our business. Our team is executing well, and our agility and clean inventory position allow the company to effectively adapt to changing consumer demand and preferences. We will continue to leverage our vertically integrated supply chain to mitigate risk and chase winners. We are focused on driving improved merchandise margins and pursuing aggressive options to control costs and combat inflationary pressures.”.

A sum of 5086947 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.96M shares. Bath & Body Works Inc. shares reached a high of $33.35 and dropped to a low of $31.73 until finishing in the latest session at $33.20.

The one-year BBWI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.32.

Guru’s Opinion on Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on BBWI stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BBWI shares from 63 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96.

BBWI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.23. With this latest performance, BBWI shares gained by 7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.03, while it was recorded at 32.90 for the last single week of trading, and 53.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bath & Body Works Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +48.93. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.64.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BBWI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 19.33%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,620 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,109,084, which is approximately -1.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 22,221,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $742.65 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $639.7 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly 7.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 30,910,287 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 37,801,157 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 159,296,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,007,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,334,218 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 9,044,532 shares during the same period.