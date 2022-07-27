Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] closed the trading session at $22.35 on 07/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.275, while the highest price level was $23.63. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Sunrun Stands Ready to Support the Nation’s Stressed Energy Grid with More Than 150 Megawatts of Dispatchable Power Ready for Action.

Local solar and batteries have already made blackouts across the U.S. less severe.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, today announced that it is standing by, ready to support the nation’s energy grid by dispatching the company’s installed battery capacity of more than 150 megawatts (MW), which can help reduce the severity of grid shortages and blackouts across the United States. 150+ MW is enough energy capacity to displace multiple fossil fuel-burning peaker plants, saving ratepayers hundreds of millions of dollars in avoided construction, maintenance and fossil fuel costs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.84 percent and weekly performance of -9.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, RUN reached to a volume of 5101894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $45.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $340, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on RUN stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RUN shares from 76 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

RUN stock trade performance evaluation

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.18. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -11.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.34, while it was recorded at 23.76 for the last single week of trading, and 32.10 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunrun Inc. [RUN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,623 million, or 96.30% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,588,400, which is approximately 6.604% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,996,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $423.46 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $252.07 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 57.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 36,965,107 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 40,966,530 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 118,546,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,477,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,845,697 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 13,553,540 shares during the same period.