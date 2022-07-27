Veru Inc. [VERU] Revenue clocked in at $60.50 million, up 109.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] slipped around -0.96 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.35 at the close of the session, down -7.21%. The company report on July 25, 2022 that UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Supports Expedited Review of Marketing Authorization Application for Sabizabulin Treatment in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for COVID-19 and other viral and ARDS-related diseases and for the management of breast and prostate cancers, today announced that the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) considers that the currently available safety and efficacy data will support an expedited review of the marketing authorization application for the Company’s sabizabulin treatment in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) when the application is submitted.

“We are pleased that the MHRA has agreed to support the expedited review of our sabizabulin UK marketing authorization submission. With this decision, we plan to proceed toward the submission of our application as soon as possible,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Veru. “COVID infections are sharply rising in the UK. Unfortunately, the death rate in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 who are at risk for ARDS remains unacceptably high with current standard of care. By reducing deaths in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, sabizabulin has great potential to play a critical role in the battle against COVID-19 in the UK and elsewhere.”.

Veru Inc. stock is now 109.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VERU Stock saw the intraday high of $13.15 and lowest of $12.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.40, which means current price is +184.56% above from all time high which was touched on 07/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.34M shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 7240155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

Veru Inc. [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.44. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.59 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.67, while it was recorded at 14.38 for the last single week of trading, and 8.75 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.88 and a Gross Margin at +78.05. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44.

Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

There are presently around $304 million, or 44.00% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,361,998, which is approximately -2.007% of the company’s market cap and around 19.49% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,113,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.75 million in VERU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $41.92 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 3.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 1,613,498 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 2,130,152 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 19,113,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,857,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 418,024 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 572,503 shares during the same period.