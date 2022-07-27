Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell -85.02% so far this year. What now?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] closed the trading session at $22.66 on 07/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.4155, while the highest price level was $24.10. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Financial Partners Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending.

Financial Partners Credit Union, a $2.1 billion credit union with over 86,000 members, and branches across California, from South San Francisco to San Diego, today announced it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to offer AI-powered personal loans to more people.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -85.02 percent and weekly performance of -19.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -44.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -71.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.42M shares, UPST reached to a volume of 6399751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $31.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $88 to $19, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on UPST stock. On May 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 255 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.18.

UPST stock trade performance evaluation

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.90. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -44.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.59 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.54, while it was recorded at 26.08 for the last single week of trading, and 128.99 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 25.15%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $951 million, or 48.30% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 7,241,207, which is approximately -25.276% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,822,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.23 million in UPST stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $88.96 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 271.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 10,839,245 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 15,686,309 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 12,151,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,676,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,018,509 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 6,712,229 shares during the same period.