United Maritime Corporation [USEA] moved up 5.10: Why It’s Important

United Maritime Corporation [NASDAQ: USEA] closed the trading session at $2.06 on 07/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.96, while the highest price level was $2.71. The company report on July 26, 2022 that United Maritime Updates on Tanker Delivery Schedule and Announces Closing of Previously Announced Equity Offering at $3.25 per Unit.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

United Maritime Corporation (the “Company” or “United”) (NASDAQ: USEA), announces the indicative delivery dates of the recently announced tanker fleet acquisition.

The two Aframax vessels, which will be renamed M/T Parosea and M/T Bluesea, are scheduled to be delivered to the Company within the first and second week of August, respectively. The two LR2 tankers, which will be renamed M/T Epanastasea and M/T Minoansea, are also scheduled for delivery within the first and second week of August, respectively. Deliveries are subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.39M shares, USEA reached to a volume of 20056545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Maritime Corporation [USEA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Maritime Corporation is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for USEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for USEA in the course of the last twelve months was 2.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

USEA stock trade performance evaluation

United Maritime Corporation [USEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.07.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.04. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.3300 for the last single week of trading.

United Maritime Corporation [USEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United Maritime Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

United Maritime Corporation [USEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USEA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 23,947, which is approximately 290.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; AMITELL CAPITAL PTE LTD, holding 14,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in USEA stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $16000.0 in USEA stock with ownership of nearly 12.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in United Maritime Corporation [NASDAQ:USEA] by around 47,592 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 11,633 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 11,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USEA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,691 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 8,218 shares during the same period.