Unilever PLC [UL] Stock trading around $48.85 per share: What’s Next?

Unilever PLC [NYSE: UL] gained 3.63% on the last trading session, reaching $48.85 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Unilever Food Solutions U.S. Recalls Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix due to Undeclared Milk Allergen.

Unilever Food Solutions in the United States is recalling approximately 553 cases of Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix because the product contains milk, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005631/en/.

Unilever PLC represents 2.57 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $123.27 billion with the latest information. UL stock price has been found in the range of $47.965 to $49.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, UL reached a trading volume of 8307090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $62.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Unilever PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Unilever PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unilever PLC is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

Unilever PLC [UL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, UL shares gained by 5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.98 for Unilever PLC [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.58, while it was recorded at 47.25 for the last single week of trading, and 48.88 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unilever PLC [UL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.37 and a Gross Margin at +42.30. Unilever PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.53.

Return on Total Capital for UL is now 20.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unilever PLC [UL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.45. Additionally, UL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unilever PLC [UL] managed to generate an average of $35,126 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Unilever PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever PLC go to 6.90%.

There are presently around $11,115 million, or 9.60% of UL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,766,211, which is approximately -2.696% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 17,225,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $812.0 million in UL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $401.94 million in UL stock with ownership of nearly -15.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unilever PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 497 institutional holders increased their position in Unilever PLC [NYSE:UL] by around 20,682,256 shares. Additionally, 506 investors decreased positions by around 29,931,678 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 185,164,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,778,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UL stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,527,004 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 2,963,097 shares during the same period.