Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell -61.07% so far this year. What now?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] loss -5.50% or -0.48 points to close at $8.25 with a heavy trading volume of 6898850 shares. The company report on July 20, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2023 (ended June 30, 2022) results on Aug. 3, 2022, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

It opened the trading session at $8.47, the shares rose to $8.50 and dropped to $8.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAA points out that the company has recorded -57.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.64M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 6898850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $14.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $20 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on UAA stock. On May 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UAA shares from 19 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for UAA stock

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.61. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.50 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.47, while it was recorded at 8.73 for the last single week of trading, and 16.83 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 11.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $1,504 million, or 92.70% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,911,825, which is approximately 5.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 18,692,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.18 million in UAA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $98.74 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 1.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 38,345,158 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 39,733,387 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 94,218,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,296,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,202,789 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 14,128,358 shares during the same period.