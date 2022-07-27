Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell -85.24% so far this year. What now?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] loss -2.31% or -0.04 points to close at $1.69 with a heavy trading volume of 55549297 shares. The company report on July 25, 2022 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Sina Bavari, Ph.D. as Executive Vice President, Infectious Disease Research and Development.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Sina Bavari, Ph.D. as its new Executive Vice President, Infectious Disease Research and Development. In this role, Dr. Bavari will be responsible for leading Tonix’s development of its growing infectious disease pipeline and will serve as a key member of the Company’s executive leadership team. Dr. Bavari will be based in Frederick, Md. and, as part of his role, will oversee scientific development at Tonix’s Infectious Disease R&D Center located there.

“We are delighted that Dr. Bavari has joined our team to lead our infectious disease research and development efforts,” said Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals. “Dr. Bavari has a proven track record of innovation and of developing scientific strategies as well as leading programs at all stages of discovery and development.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.58, the shares rose to $2.08 and dropped to $1.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TNXP points out that the company has recorded -77.42% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -42.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, TNXP reached to a volume of 55549297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $40.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TNXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26.

Trading performance analysis for TNXP stock

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.00. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -9.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9285, while it was recorded at 1.4540 for the last single week of trading, and 8.2794 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $6 million, or 9.10% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,074,761, which is approximately 12.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 600,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 million in TNXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.99 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly -6.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 477,594 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 835,590 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 2,145,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,458,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,640 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 76,691 shares during the same period.