T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Stock trading around $0.13 per share: What’s Next?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.13 at the close of the session, down -3.66%. The company report on July 11, 2022 that T2 Biosystems Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the T2Lyme Panel.

Molecular Diagnostic Test for Early Detection of Lyme Disease.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, announced today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation for the Company’s T2Lyme™ Panel.

T2 Biosystems Inc. stock is now -74.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTOO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1392 and lowest of $0.1302 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.23, which means current price is +1.00% above from all time high which was touched on 04/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.68M shares, TTOO reached a trading volume of 22343652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTOO shares is $0.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTOO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for T2 Biosystems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83.

How has TTOO stock performed recently?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.81. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by -12.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.71 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1751, while it was recorded at 0.1386 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4366 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.10% of TTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,026,032, which is approximately -24.744% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,913,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in TTOO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in TTOO stock with ownership of nearly 4.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO] by around 570,379 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,653,358 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 9,995,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,218,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTOO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,518 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 234,036 shares during the same period.