Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] is -88.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SBFM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 32.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.64%. The company report on June 27, 2022 that SBFM: Working to Change the Cancer Fight.

By Brad Sorensen, CFA.

Over the last 12 months, SBFM stock dropped by -94.14%.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.54 million, with 5.27 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, SBFM stock reached a trading volume of 35531235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 78.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.64. With this latest performance, SBFM shares gained by 9.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.99 for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2950, while it was recorded at 1.1240 for the last single week of trading, and 7.1769 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1068.24 and a Gross Margin at +42.84. Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5444.41.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 138.90 and a Current Ratio set at 140.80.

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.00% of SBFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBFM stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 635,002, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 450,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in SBFM stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.32 million in SBFM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SBFM] by around 1,468,143 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,469,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBFM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,468,142 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.