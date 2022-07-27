Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock Reiterated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $91

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] price plunged by -1.46 percent to reach at -$1.19. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Starbucks Announces Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call.

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.starbucks.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, September 2, 2022.

A sum of 6522060 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.72M shares. Starbucks Corporation shares reached a high of $81.42 and dropped to a low of $80.00 until finishing in the latest session at $80.31.

The one-year SBUX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.81. The average equity rating for SBUX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $94.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $91, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SBUX stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SBUX shares from 105 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 65.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.75 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.87, while it was recorded at 82.44 for the last single week of trading, and 93.16 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 7.62%.

There are presently around $64,407 million, or 70.50% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 101,414,654, which is approximately 2.77% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,603,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.24 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.76 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -4.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,077 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 74,232,173 shares. Additionally, 1,187 investors decreased positions by around 87,855,064 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 628,178,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 790,265,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,557,047 shares, while 239 institutional investors sold positions of 5,969,830 shares during the same period.