Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] stock Initiated by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $200

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] loss -7.23% or -10.14 points to close at $130.12 with a heavy trading volume of 7042964 shares. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Tech Leaders: SNOW, NEXCF, TSLA, AIMLF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Opportunities in Web 3.0, Electric Vehicles, AI, Wearables, and Big Data.

It opened the trading session at $137.00, the shares rose to $137.44 and dropped to $129.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNOW points out that the company has recorded -53.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.95M shares, SNOW reached to a volume of 7042964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $199.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $200, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on SNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 9.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 178.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.16. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.53 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.90, while it was recorded at 145.60 for the last single week of trading, and 245.80 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.64 and a Gross Margin at +61.95. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.82.

Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $30,401 million, or 69.00% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 24,427,632, which is approximately -2.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 17,041,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.17 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly -4.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 502 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 28,673,060 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 18,341,129 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 169,731,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,745,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,323,379 shares, while 172 institutional investors sold positions of 4,839,323 shares during the same period.