Oppenheimer lifts Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ: VBLT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -22.98% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -87.67%. The company report on July 19, 2022 that VBL Therapeutics Announces Top-Line Data from Phase 3 OVAL Trial of Ofra-Vec in Patients with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Trial Did Not Meet Statistical Significance on Improvement in Primary Endpoints of Progression Free Survival (PFS) or Overall Survival (OS) -.

VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq:VBLT), a biotechnology company developing targeted medicines for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases, today announced top-line data from the Phase 3 OVAL clinical trial of ofra-vec (ofranergene obadenovec; VB-111) in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The trial did not meet the primary endpoints of achieving a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS).

Over the last 12 months, VBLT stock dropped by -88.92%. The one-year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.0. The average equity rating for VBLT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.10 million, with 77.39 million shares outstanding and 52.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 944.04K shares, VBLT stock reached a trading volume of 8981212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBLT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VBLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

VBLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -87.67. With this latest performance, VBLT shares dropped by -82.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.93 for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5364, while it was recorded at 0.6853 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7226 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Fundamentals:

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 20.50% of VBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBLT stocks are: LION POINT CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 2,593,286, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.95% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 1,020,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in VBLT stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.21 million in VBLT stock with ownership of nearly 5.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ:VBLT] by around 285,255 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 97,273 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,023,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,406,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBLT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,719 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 33,341 shares during the same period.