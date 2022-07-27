McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] Is Currently -88.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE: MUX] closed the trading session at $0.37 on 07/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.336, while the highest price level was $0.3733. The company report on July 12, 2022 that McEwen Mining Announces AGM Voting Results and Reverse Split.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) (“MUX” or the “Company”) announces that it is proceeding with a 1-for-10 reverse split of the common shares of the Company (“the Reverse Split”) with an effective date on or about July 26th, 2022. Notice has been provided to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), and MUX’s common shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), on a consolidated basis, on or about July 26th, 2022.

At the MUX Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held on July 7th, 2022, the Company’s shareholders approved the proposal to grant the Board of Directors the discretion to amend the articles of incorporation to effect a reverse split of the outstanding common stock on a ratio of not less than 1-for-5 and not more than 1-for-10. Additionally, the shareholders approved the proposal to amend the articles of incorporation to reduce the number of common stock authorized to be issued from 675 million shares to 200 million shares.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -95.84 percent and weekly performance of -89.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -95.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -92.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -94.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 203.86K shares, MUX reached to a volume of 5544743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for McEwen Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2019, representing the official price target for McEwen Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.25, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McEwen Mining Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

MUX stock trade performance evaluation

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -89.26. With this latest performance, MUX shares dropped by -92.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 10.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 15.33 for McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.7390, while it was recorded at 2.7283 for the last single week of trading, and 7.9725 for the last 200 days.

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.43 and a Gross Margin at -9.94. McEwen Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.87.

McEwen Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30 million, or 24.00% of MUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,461,756, which is approximately 8.349% of the company’s market cap and around 17.61% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,331,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 million in MUX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.09 million in MUX stock with ownership of nearly 1.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McEwen Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE:MUX] by around 9,690,878 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 40,387,549 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 40,429,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,507,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 849,179 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,051,994 shares during the same period.