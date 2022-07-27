McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Is Currently 2.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] gained 2.68% or 6.71 points to close at $257.09 with a heavy trading volume of 5235585 shares. The company report on July 26, 2022 that McDONALD’S REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

Global comparable sales increased nearly 10%, with growth across all segments.

Digital Systemwide sales* in our top six markets exceeded $6 billion for the quarter, representing nearly a third of their total Systemwide sales.

It opened the trading session at $249.56, the shares rose to $259.22 and dropped to $248.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MCD points out that the company has recorded 1.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, MCD reached to a volume of 5235585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $278.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $260 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MCD shares from 232 to 282.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 61.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for MCD stock

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, MCD shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.20 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.48, while it was recorded at 253.90 for the last single week of trading, and 249.76 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.87. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.49.

McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 7.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

There are presently around $126,281 million, or 69.70% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,004,180, which is approximately 1.575% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,402,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.62 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.12 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly -1.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,286 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 25,194,872 shares. Additionally, 1,198 investors decreased positions by around 29,860,730 shares, while 388 investors held positions by with 449,303,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,358,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,097,139 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 3,082,875 shares during the same period.