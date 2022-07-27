Market cap of The Kroger Co. [KR] reaches 32.96B – now what?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] traded at a high on 07/26/22, posting a 0.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.02. The company report on July 25, 2022 that Kitchen United, the Ghost Kitchen and Restaurant Hub Technology Pioneer, Announces $100M Series C Fundraise.

Blue Chip Investors & Strategics, Founders, and CEO Bet on World-Class Proprietary Technology and Capital Efficient Growth to Drive Further Consolidation of the Ghost Kitchen Industry.

Kitchen United, ghost kitchen and restaurant hub technology pioneer, announced a $100M Series C fundraise, which includes some of the world’s preeminent financial and strategic investors. Kitchen United welcomes new investors: Alimentation Couche-Tard / Circle K (TSX: ATD), The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR), B. Riley Venture Capital, a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Simon (NYSE: SPG), Phillips Edison & Co (NASDAQ: PECO), and The HAVI Group. Additionally, strong participation continued from all existing institutional and strategic investors: GV, various funds managed by Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, RXR, DivcoWest, Cali Group, GoldenArc Capital, General Global Capital, and Rich Product Corporation. Lastly, Kitchen United founders, Harry Tsao and John Miller, Kitchen United CEO, Michael Montagano, and two-time NFL Super Bowl MVP Peyton Manning, made significant investments in the round. On completion of this round, the company’s total raise to date reaches approximately $175M.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7495884 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Kroger Co. stands at 2.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.26%.

The market cap for KR stock reached $32.96 billion, with 722.00 million shares outstanding and 710.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 7495884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Kroger Co. [KR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $54.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $61 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $60, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on KR stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 47 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has KR stock performed recently?

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.46 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.27, while it was recorded at 46.29 for the last single week of trading, and 48.40 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 6.89%.

Insider trade positions for The Kroger Co. [KR]

There are presently around $26,198 million, or 82.80% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,040,589, which is approximately 2.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,945,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.65 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -5.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 491 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 31,370,069 shares. Additionally, 513 investors decreased positions by around 49,606,561 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 492,157,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 573,134,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,075,222 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 6,159,746 shares during the same period.