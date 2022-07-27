Market cap of Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] reaches 9.59M – now what?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: REVB] loss -51.39% on the last trading session, reaching $0.49 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Pricing of $5 Million Public Offering.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 8,333,334 shares of its common stock, together with warrants to purchase up to 8,333,334 shares of its common stock at an offering price to the public of $0.60 per share and associated warrant. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.60 per share, are exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 28, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. represents 14.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.59 million with the latest information. REVB stock price has been found in the range of $0.45 to $0.5355.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, REVB reached a trading volume of 22027215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REVB shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for REVB stock

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -56.93. With this latest performance, REVB shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7210, while it was recorded at 0.7753 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2894 for the last 200 days.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.48.

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]

There are presently around $1 million, or 38.90% of REVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REVB stocks are: MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 817,562, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 42,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in REVB stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $40000.0 in REVB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revelation Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:REVB] by around 1,029,371 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 3,098,614 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,065,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,062,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REVB stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,017,053 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,098,614 shares during the same period.